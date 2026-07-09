Images showing bus tires damaged due to heat in Tashkent have spread

Against the backdrop of the anomalous heatwave being observed in Uzbekistan, an image of a bus tire has circulated on social media. It shows the vehicle's tire having undergone severe deformation.

The footage shows a large "hernia" (bulge) that has formed on the wheel. Using a vehicle in such a condition can be dangerous, as there is a high probability that the tire could burst while in motion.

Social media users are attributing this situation to the scorching heat of recent days. However, there has been no official information yet regarding the exact cause of the tire's deformation.

Experts remind that in such situations, it is necessary to keep the vehicle off the road, conduct a technical inspection of the tire's condition, and refrain from using it until the defect is resolved.