BMW vehicle held as collateral seized in Jizzakh

The Jizzakh city department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau carried out enforcement actions regarding an executive document to recover a debt of 130 million soums from a debtor in favor of the "Alfa Mikromoliya" company.

During the enforcement proceedings, a BMW vehicle, which had been pledged by the debtor as collateral for a loan, was seized by the state enforcement officer.

Despite repeated explanations provided to the debtor regarding the voluntary fulfillment of court document requirements and the repayment of the debt within the specified timeframe, the requirements of the executive document were not met. Consequently, in accordance with legal requirements, the collateral property was seized and processed in the prescribed manner for further enforcement actions.

The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau urges citizens and legal entities to fulfill the requirements of court documents and other enforcement documents in a timely manner.