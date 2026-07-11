Three individuals who rode horses through Tashkent city center at night summoned to police station

·0·Society
Three individuals who rode horses through Tashkent city center at night summoned to police station

Three individuals who rode horses among cars in the center of Tashkent at night have been identified. Following a video that went viral on social media, they were summoned to internal affairs agencies for a preventive conversation.

The participants in the incident expressed regret for their actions and promised not to repeat such dangerous behavior.

The riders did not yield to vehicles

The incident occurred at night in the Shaykhontohur district.

In the circulated video, three riders are seen moving along the right lane of the road, failing to yield to vehicles approaching from behind.

The vehicle that recorded the video was traveling at approximately 60 kilometers per hour, which illustrates how dangerous the situation was.

The video sparked widespread discussion online

Once the footage spread on social media, it triggered heated discussions among users.

Many pointed out that riding horses on a busy road at night poses a threat not only to the riders themselves but also to drivers and other road users.

Three individuals identified

Law enforcement agencies identified the participants in the incident and summoned them to the police station.

It is reported that all three individuals admitted to their actions, expressed remorse for their mistake, and promised not to engage in such behavior in the future.

Police issued a warning to citizens

Internal affairs agencies reminded the public that such actions on public roads can lead to serious consequences.

Citizens were urged to strictly follow traffic rules and not to put their own lives or the lives of others at risk.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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