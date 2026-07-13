Internal strife in the England national team? The conflict between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham

Against the backdrop of England's successful run at the 2026 World Cup, the relationship between head coach Thomas Tuchel and team leader Jude Bellingham has once again come into focus. Following a grueling quarter-final match against Norway, the comments exchanged by both parties have sparked various discussions in the press. Although the team has secured a spot in the semi-finals, questions are being raised about the stability of the dressing room atmosphere. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The issue is that after the match played in the scorching heat of Miami, Thomas Tuchel described the players' performance as "sloppy." While he acknowledged the team's achievement in reaching the semi-finals and the hard work put in, he did not hide his dissatisfaction with the quality of play. According to Goal.com, this criticism did not sit well with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who responded sharply to the coach in his interview.

On-field struggle and the coach's demands

In response to the coach's criticism, Bellingham emphasized that it is not easy to play against a Norway side featuring stars like Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth in such harsh climatic conditions. "Perhaps he doesn't know what it's like to play against opponents of this level in such conditions," the player added. These remarks indicate that there is a minor misunderstanding within the team.

In fact, the "history" between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham began long ago. The German tactician has previously criticized the player's on-field behavior and inability to control his emotions. Known for his stints at clubs like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, Tuchel is distinguished by his determination and high demands for discipline. He is also known for not tolerating the whims of star players.

Expert opinion: Just emotions?

Former England international Gary Pallister commented on the situation, calling it a "storm in a teacup." In his view, such minor disagreements are natural during major tournaments and should not hinder the team's overall goal. The strong team spirit formed during the Gareth Southgate era is currently being reshaped by Tuchel.

The England national team is currently very close to winning a major trophy for the first time in 60 years. The team led by Thomas Tuchel finished the qualifying stage unbeaten and is now awaiting its opponent in the World Cup semi-finals. At such a critical juncture, mutual understanding between the coach and the main star is undoubtedly the key to the team's success.

In conclusion, such debates between players hungry for victory like Jude Bellingham and maximalist coaches like Thomas Tuchel can sometimes bring a team closer together. The main thing is that this situation does not negatively affect the results on the pitch and the overall mood of the team.