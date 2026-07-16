All kindergartens in Tashkent region temporarily closed

·26·Society
All kindergartens in Tashkent region temporarily closed

The operations of all state, private, and departmental preschool educational organizations in the Tashkent region have been temporarily suspended. The decision came into effect on July 16, 2026.

This issue was reviewed at a meeting chaired by the Governor of the Tashkent region. At the end of the meeting, relevant instructions were given to all district and city administrations.

According to the information, the operations of the kindergartens will resume once weather conditions return to normal. An additional decision by the regional administration will be issued for this purpose.

It is not yet clear how long the restriction will last. Parents are requested to monitor the information provided by regional authorities and kindergarten administrations.

Тошкент вилоятиБоғчаларМактабгача таълимҲокимликИссиқ ҳавоТаълим
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