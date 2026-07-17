Fire breaks out at a school in Jizzakh

·53·Society
Fire breaks out at a school in Jizzakh

A fire occurred at one of the schools located in the Gallaorol district of the Jizzakh region. The incident was recorded on the morning of July 17, and emergency rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately.

According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, the report of the fire was received at 08:24. It stated that a fire had broken out on the roof of a school building located in the "Samarkand" neighborhood of the Gallaorol district.

Upon receiving the report, rescue units promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire in a short time. As a result of the rapid response, 450 square meters of the school premises were saved from the fire.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident. Currently, the cause of the fire and the extent of the material damage are being investigated by relevant specialists.

Responsible authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

JizzakhGallaorolSamarkand
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