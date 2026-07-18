Unseen footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding...

New footage from the wedding ceremony of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev has emerged. Unlike the typical photo zones organized for guests, it features a unique autograph-signing process.

Event attendees signed a transparent glass panel in front of the camera with a marker, leaving behind commemorative messages.

Guests left autographs in front of the camera

The footage shows guests arriving at the wedding taking turns approaching the special photo zone.

They signed their names on the transparent glass, with some adding various symbols and short wishes. Since the camera was filming from behind the glass, the autograph-signing process looks very impressive in the video.

This idea turned simple greetings into a memorable video for Abbosbek Fayzullayev and his family.

A live orchestra accompanied the wedding atmosphere

The shared footage also shows a large orchestra performing live music under the open sky.

The musicians in black attire and the decorations against the backdrop of the luxurious building added a special ambiance to the ceremony. White flowers, classic-style decorations, and live music show that every part of the event was meticulously planned.

Not just a simple photo zone, but an idea turned into a keepsake

The method of leaving autographs on transparent glass is one of the creative ideas that has been gaining popularity at ceremonial events in recent years.

Its unique aspect is that the guest's face, emotions, and writing are captured in a single frame. As a result, it is not just a simple signature, but a unique video portrait of each participant.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding process also caught the attention of social media users. New footage emerging from the wedding is revealing interesting details from the ceremony that many have not yet seen.