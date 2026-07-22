New procedure for online commerce: QR-coded confirmation to be issued

·11·Uzbekistan
New procedure for online commerce: QR-coded confirmation to be issued

A new notification procedure for starting and terminating the activities of e-commerce operators is being proposed in Uzbekistan. According to the draft regulation, operators will be required to send an electronic notification to the authorized body via a special information system before commencing operations.

It is planned that entrepreneurs who fully meet the requirements will be issued an electronic confirmation with a QR-code within one business day.

Operating without notification may be prohibited

Under the draft, an e-commerce operator will not be able to conduct activities without notifying the authorized body.

The notification must be sent in electronic form before the operator begins work. A special information system is intended to be launched for this process.

In this way, the state can form a unified and updated database of operators operating in the e-commerce sector.

Application to be submitted via OneID

The notification will be submitted through the Unified Identification System — OneID. It must contain basic information about the operator.

Including:

  • full name of the legal entity;

  • taxpayer identification number;

  • legal address;

  • information about the head;

  • bank details;

  • other information necessary for the activity.

It is planned that a notification submitted in accordance with the established requirements will be accepted on the same day.

Confirmation to be prepared in one business day

Once the notification is accepted, an electronic confirmation with a QR-code will be issued to the operator within one business day.

Through the QR-code, it is expected to be possible to verify information about the operator and determine that they have notified the authorized body in the prescribed manner.

The draft may also establish rules regarding the validity period of the confirmation and the procedure for its renewal.

What requirements are imposed on operators?

E-commerce operators must be registered as legal entities in Uzbekistan.

They must also comply with:

  • e-commerce legislation;

  • personal data protection requirements;

  • consumer rights protection rules;

  • advertising and tax legislation.

The operator is required to have the necessary information system for providing services and to ensure the ability to use an online cash register or a virtual cash register.

Violations may lead to suspension of activities

The draft regulation also provides for mechanisms to monitor the activities of e-commerce operators.

If an operator violates the established requirements, the authorized body may temporarily suspend its activities. In cases of serious or repeated violations, termination of activities is provided for based on a court decision.

An operator terminating its activities voluntarily will also be required to notify the authorized body about this through the special system.

Document is still in the draft stage

This procedure is currently provided for in the draft regulation and is not yet a final rule in effect.

If the document is adopted, it may become mandatory for marketplaces, online stores, and other operators providing e-commerce services to send an electronic notification before starting their activities.

UzbekistanOneID
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