Chelsea look to sign free agent John Stones

Chelsea are working on a surprise transfer. According to the Daily Mail, the "Blues" are exploring the possibility of signing experienced defender John Stones, who is now a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired. The 32-year-old England international has won numerous trophies, and his availability on a free transfer has caught the attention of the London club's hierarchy. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although club representatives previously denied rumors regarding Stones, the groundwork for negotiations is currently being laid. The player is currently on vacation following the 2026 World Cup. As a reminder, Stones reached the semi-finals with England and featured in the match against Argentina. His wealth of experience and Champions League success are seen as the perfect addition to bolster Chelsea's defensive line.

Defensive competition and the new manager's plan

Chelsea are not alone in this pursuit. Reports suggest that Arsenal are also interested in John Stones. Mikel Arteta is planning to strengthen his defense following injury concerns surrounding William Saliba. However, Chelsea's history of successfully integrating veterans like Thiago Silva could boost their chances. The Londoners' newly appointed head coach, Xabi Alonso, needs experienced players to guide the team back to European competition.

Meanwhile, the club is active in other transfer markets. Specifically, negotiations are underway for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali reportedly met with opposing chairman Steve Parish in New York. Scouts are also monitoring 21-year-old Como talent Jacobo Ramon. The club aims to add at least one center-back before the transfer window closes.

However, not all transfers are going smoothly. A £64 million bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott was rejected. Although the player is refusing to sign a new contract, the "Cherries" insist they have no intention of selling him. Chelsea, however, are continuing the fight for the young talent.

Regarding the attack, Chelsea have already achieved success. The club officially announced the record-breaking signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. Goal.com adds that the team has decided to keep academy graduate Josh Acheampong, rejecting offers for him. John Stones' arrival is expected to serve as a mentor figure for these young talents.