Liverpool manager puts an end to rumors between Alexis Mac Allister and Real Madrid

·3·Sport
Liverpool manager puts an end to rumors between Alexis Mac Allister and Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has addressed the recent transfer rumors surrounding the team's midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. Amidst growing reports of the Argentine World Cup winner moving to Real Madrid, the manager firmly stated that he has no intention of letting his star player go. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Mac Allister was one of the Merseyside club's best players last season, and he still has two years left on his contract. Nevertheless, reports had circulated that Real Madrid was interested in the player to strengthen their midfield. Iraola stated that he views this situation as a natural process.

"Alexis was one of the club's best players last year and also had a fantastic World Cup. It is normal for other clubs to be interested in our best players; that always happens in the transfer market. But I am a manager who, like any other club, wants to keep his best players," emphasized Andoni Iraola.

Transfer market priorities

Following significant losses in the Liverpool squad, the club's management is focused on bringing in new players. The departures of leaders like Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konaté have created noticeable gaps in the team's structure. According to the manager, the main focus is currently on signing a winger.

Iraola did not hide the need to strengthen the team: "There are specific positions where we need new players. For example, a winger. We definitely need to sign a winger. But for other positions, we will make decisions based on what the market offers, the prices, and the condition of the players currently in our squad."

Liverpool is currently dealing with injury problems, which is directly affecting the manager's transfer strategy. Since it remains unclear when some injured players will return to action in certain positions, the club's management is expected to be active until the transfer window closes.

Mac Allister is expected to return to the team after a short break and begin preparations for the new season. For Liverpool fans, the Argentine midfielder's stay is considered crucial for the team's ambitions in the upcoming season.

LiverpoolReal MadridAlexis Mac AllisterAndoni IraolaTransfers
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