The reigning English champions, Manchester City, have extended the contract of their academy graduate and one of their key stars, Phil Foden. According to the club's official website, a new four-year deal has been signed with the 26-year-old midfielder. The agreement includes an option to extend the partnership for another year, until 2030. This is reported by Goal.com .

This transfer news puts an end to all the rumors surrounding the player. Previously, there were reports that the Turkish club Galatasaray was planning to sign the English footballer. However, the "Cityzens" decided not to let their leader go and offered him more lucrative financial terms.

Towards new goals with Enzo Maresca

In an interview following the signing of the new contract, Phil Foden also touched upon the team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca. As is known, the Italian specialist arrived at Manchester City after successful stints at Chelsea and Leicester City. Foden and Maresca have worked together before — the Italian served as Pep Guardiola's assistant during the historic 2022-23 treble-winning season.

"I am looking forward to working with Enzo again. He did an amazing job during the treble season — all the players respected him and enjoyed working with him. His return is very exciting for me. Staying with the Cityzens means everything to me; playing for this club has always been my dream," says Phil Foden.

The club's sporting director, Hugo Viana, also highly valued the player's importance to the team. In his opinion, Foden is the best example of the academy, and his creativity and approach to the game perfectly align with the Manchester City philosophy. Viana emphasized that the player's best years are still ahead.

Phil Foden faced some difficulties with playing time last season and was even left out of the England national team squad for the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel. However, the club's management and the new coaching staff continue to show faith in his potential. The new contract is expected to be a unique motivation for the player.

Manchester City is currently working on rejuvenating its squad and ensuring long-term stability. Foden's stay at the club until 2030 is a key part of the club's future strategic plans. Now, fans will watch to see what new facets of this talented footballer will be revealed under the guidance of Enzo Maresca.