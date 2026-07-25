Inzaghi Lures Bastoni to Saudi Arabia: Will Inter Agree?

Italian champion Inter could lose one of their key defenders in the summer transfer window. Simone Inzaghi Alessandro Bastoni with Saudi Arabiawants to work together again, but there is an obstacle even more complicated than money in this transfer.

So far, Al-Hilal has not sent an official offer. Nevertheless, the club's serious interest and Inzaghi's personal desire have begun to worry Inter fans.

Inzaghi calls his former player to Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi plans to strengthen the team's defense with a player who knows the squad well. During his time working at Inter, the Italian specialist turned Bastoni into one of the most important links in a three-center-back system.

Inzaghi currently manages Al-Hilal, and his contract with the Saudi club runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Inzaghi knows Bastoni's capabilities well: the defender not only stops opponent attacks but can also initiate attacks with his first pass.

It is precisely these aspects that make him not just an ordinary transfer for the Saudi club, but a ready-made player suited to Inzaghi's system.

The main obstacle holding up the transfer

Although Al-Hilal's interest is serious, negotiations have not yet moved to a practical stage. Before submitting an official offer for Bastoni, the Saudi club must part ways with one of its foreign players. Otherwise, registering the Italian defender for the new season will be impossible.

Main issue Current situation Al-Hilal's interest Serious Official offer Not sent yet Inzaghi's position Wants to see Bastoni in his team Foreign player limit A foreigner must leave first Bastoni's contract Until 2028

Therefore, changes in the Al-Hilal squad in the coming days could be the first big signal regarding Bastoni's transfer.

It won't be easy to convince Inter

Bastoni is not just a key player for Inter. He is one of the team leaders, a member of the Italy national team, and has a contract with the club until 2028. This gives the Milan side a strong position in negotiations.

According to official club data, the defender has won three Italian league titles, three Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercopa titles with Inter.

Selling Bastoni poses a twofold risk for Inter:

a vital defender of the championship squad will be lost;

finding a left-footed center-back of this caliber to replace him will become difficult;

fans will start questioning the club's sporting ambitions;

the defensive system will have to be rebuilt ahead of the new season.

Therefore, Al-Hilal will have to convince not only the player but also the Inter management with a massive offer.

Bastoni's representative thinks differently

The most important aspect fueling the transfer intrigue is that the player's entourage openly stated at the beginning of summer that he would stay in Milan. Bastoni's agent, Tullio Tinti, emphasized that the defender is happy at Inter and has no plans to leave the club.

"He is happy at Inter and will certainly stay."

However, such statements in the transfer market do not always turn out to be the final decision. Especially if the Saudi club offers the player a huge salary and Inter a fee that is hard to refuse, the situation could change drastically.

Barcelona is also monitoring the situation

Barcelona previously showed interest in Bastoni. The Inter management confirmed the existence of interest from the Catalans, but negotiations did not move to a concrete and official stage at that time.

Now, the emergence of Al-Hilal could change the situation surrounding the transfer. If the Saudi club sends an official offer:

Inter will have to set a price for Bastoni; the player will decide between staying in Europe or working with Inzaghi again; Barcelona and other contenders might accelerate their actions.

Whom does the decisive decision depend on?

In the current situation, Bastoni's departure from Inter is not inevitable. On the contrary, his long-term contract and his agent's statement indicate a high probability of the defender staying in Milan.

However, if Al-Hilal frees up a spot for foreigners and comes forward with an official, substantial offer, Inter and the player will face a serious decision. The key to the transfer will be precisely that offer — when and in what amount it is sent.

Do you think Bastoni will follow Inzaghi to Saudi Arabia or should he stay at Inter? Write your opinion in the comments and share this transfer news with football-loving friends via Telegram.