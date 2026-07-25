Battle Heats Up for Yan Diomande Transfer: Real Madrid and PSG Prepare £100M Bids

·52·Sport
Battle Heats Up for Yan Diomande Transfer: Real Madrid and PSG Prepare £100M Bids

RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast national team star Yan Diomande has become the prime transfer target for Europe's giants. Following standout performances at the 2026 World Cup, the winger, valued at £100 million, has decided to continue his career elsewhere. Currently, clubs such as Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool are showing serious interest in securing the talented footballer. This was reported by Goal.com, reports .

According to The Athletic, Spanish club Real Madrid has already initiated direct negotiations with RB Leipzig. The Madrid side's new head coach, José Mourinho, has included Diomande in his squad overhaul plans. Having recorded 12 goals and 8 assists in the Bundesliga last season, the forward is seen as an ideal candidate to strengthen the "royal club's" attacking line.

However, the player himself prefers a move to the club he has supported since childhood. According to TEAMtalk, PSG is the top priority for Yan Diomande. In interviews, the player has not hidden the fact that his father was also a fan of the Paris club and that he holds a special affection for the team. If the French giants fail to reach an agreement with the German club, the player is ready to consider the Madrid option.

Transfer market competition and club positions

English Premier League representatives are not sitting this race out either. Arsenal has shifted its full attention to Diomande after the Morgan Rogers transfer fell through. Meanwhile, Liverpool is also closely monitoring the transfer to rejuvenate their attacking line. Both clubs have signaled their readiness to spend heavily on the talented winger.

Although RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer has repeatedly emphasized his intention to keep the player at the club, Diomande himself has openly expressed his desire to leave. In an interview given during the World Cup, the player stated that he had handed over all negotiations to his agent and that it was time to open a new chapter in his career.

The player has now returned from vacation and joined RB Leipzig training. PSG management plans to submit an official bid before Real Madrid or the English clubs can "hijack" the deal. The German club remains firm on not letting go of their most valuable asset for less than £100 million.

If this transfer goes through, Yan Diomande will become one of the most expensive players in the history of Ivorian football. His technical skill, speed, and goalscoring instinct will undoubtedly be a huge boost for any top European club. The final days of the transfer window will reveal who comes out on top in this battle.

FootballTransfersReal MadridPSGYan Diomande
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