Arsenal activates "secret scenario" for Julián Álvarez

·51·Sport
Arsenal activates "secret scenario" for Julián Álvarez

One of the biggest intrigues of the summer transfer window in Europe Julián Álvarez is unfolding around. While Barcelona sees the Argentine forward as a key part of its project, Arsenal is watching the developments calmly.

The London club may make its decisive move in the later stages of the transfer window, waiting for the Catalans' negotiations to end fruitlessly. However, the success of this plan depends not only on money, but also on Álvarez's decision and the stance of Atlético's management.

What is the main obstacle for Barcelona?

Barcelona is not hiding its desire to acquire Álvarez. According to reports, the player himself prefers a move to the Catalan club over other options. But Atlético does not want to strengthen a direct rival in La Liga.

Atlético's CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín explicitly stated that there are no plans to sell the forward. He noted that the club rejected a €100 million offer and does not intend to change its stance even if the sum reaches €150 or €200 million.

"We didn't accept 100 million, and we won't accept 150 or 200 million either."

Álvarez's contract with Atlético runs until 2030. Therefore, the club is under no financial or contractual obligation to sell the player.

Arsenal is waiting patiently for the right opportunity

Arsenal has not dropped out of the transfer race. According to Sky Sports, initial talks have been held at the level of club owners, and communication channels between the parties remain open.

Some sources report that Atlético is more inclined to negotiate with the English club than to sell Álvarez to a rival in Spain. It has also been reported that Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta continues to maintain contact with the forward's representatives.

The Londoners' potential plan is as follows:

  • Wait for the deadline set by Barcelona to expire;

  • If the Catalans pull out of negotiations, offer Álvarez a new project;

  • Quickly present an official package that satisfies Atlético;

  • Close the deal in August before other contenders take action.

Barcelona's management has stated that the offer for Álvarez will not remain valid indefinitely. According to reports, the Catalans want to clarify the matter by the end of July. This could open a new opportunity for Arsenal in August.

Why is Álvarez important for Arsenal?

Álvarez is not just a regular center-forward. In Atlético's official description, he is noted as a versatile player who is fast, highly technical, combines well with teammates, and can also play in the attacking midfielder position.

He can play alone in the center of the attack, operate behind the main forward, or move from the flank to the center. According to the official Premier League website, the Argentine has scored 49 goals in 106 matches for Atlético.

Such a player allows Mikel Arteta to switch between several tactical schemes even during the match. Most importantly, Álvarez knows the English football environment well — which could ease his adaptation process compared to other legionnaires.

PSG is also waiting for a favorable situation

Arsenal's main rival is not just Barcelona. PSG is also said to be in regular contact with Álvarez's representatives. If the Catalans fail to pull off the transfer, the Parisian club could enter the race with a massive financial offer.

Currently, there are three main transfer scenarios:

  1. Atlético rejects all offers and keeps Álvarez in the team.

  2. The player expresses his desire to move to Barcelona more firmly and puts pressure on the club.

  3. Once Barcelona pulls out of negotiations, Arsenal or PSG submits an offer that satisfies the Madrid club.

The first scenario is currently closest to Atlético's official stance. However, in the final weeks of the transfer window, the situation can change within a few hours.

Who has the final say?

Arsenal's plan is logical: wait for the rival's negotiations to stall without entering an open auction with Barcelona. However, the main problem for the Londoners is that Álvarez himself currently prefers the Catalan option.

Therefore, the fate of the transfer is not determined solely by Atlético. The player's next statement, the validity period of Barcelona's offer, and Arsenal's official move will play a decisive role in this complex game.

In your opinion, Julián Álvarez what is the best choice: Barcelona, Arsenal, or staying at Atlético?

Julián ÁlvarezArsenalBarcelonaAtléticoMiguel Ángel Gil Marín
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