In Tashkent, a drunk woman lay down under the wheels of a bus

·90·Society
In Tashkent, a drunk woman lay down under the wheels of a bus

Near the “Kadisheva” market in Tashkent, a 50-year-old intoxicated woman lay down under a moving bus, causing traffic congestion on the road. This was reported by the press service of the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs.

The incident occurred on July 25 at around 08:00 in the morning. On Beshariq Street in Yashnabad district, Ye.A., born in 1976, lay down on the roadway under the influence of alcohol. Footage shows the woman lying in the middle of the road, while public transport stopped briefly before reversing and driving around her.

When law enforcement officers communicated with the citizen, her intoxication was confirmed. Afterwards, accompanied by police and medical personnel, she was placed in the sobering-up center attached to City Clinical Hospital No. 4.

Currently, pre-investigation checks regarding this incident are being conducted by officers of the Yashnabad District DIA.

TashkentKadishevaYashnabadBeshariq
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