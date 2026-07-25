Inflated Prices in the Transfer Market: English Premier League Outpaces Europe

·46·Sport
Inflated Prices in the Transfer Market: English Premier League Outpaces Europe

The unprecedented financial might of English Premier League clubs poses a serious threat to other European championships. In recent years, transfers carried out by English clubs have not only broken records, but also caused artificial inflation of prices in the international market. According to an analysis by Goal.com, this situation could undermine the concept of fair competition in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Among recent deals, the transfer of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa to Chelsea for 137 million euros caught the attention of experts. At the same time, Alejandro Garnacho moved to the Birmingham club. Even though Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League, they continue to spend over 1 billion euros on transfers. Such extravagant spending raises many questions about how well it aligns with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Economic Hegemony of the Premier League

Not only London clubs, but other teams are also operating with huge sums. For example, Tottenham spent over 200 million euros combined on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. Meanwhile, Manchester City signed Elliot Andersson from Nottingham Forest for 135 million euros. Such sums are significantly prohibitive even for other European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich.

Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga clubs are currently forced to maintain financial stability and balance their books. While the Italian championship was the world's richest league in the 1990s, the situation has changed drastically now. By buying players at exorbitantly high prices within its domestic market, the Premier League is turning into a sort of “closed exclusive club,” which in turn reduces the competitiveness of teams from other countries.

Saudi Arabia and the New Player in the Transfer Market

One of the factors further complicating the situation is the entry of Saudi Arabian clubs into the transfer market. Having established close ties with English football, clubs from this country are snapping up players targeted by European teams with huge salaries and transfer fees. A prime example is Crysencio Summerville, whom Roma had practically agreed a deal with.

At a time when the Italian club offered 50 million euros for the player, Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, secured the transfer by offering 80 million euros and a net salary of 15 million euros per year to the player himself. Stars like Darwin Nunez are also choosing Saudi petrodollars instead of other European giants.

In conclusion, the rate of financial growth of the Premier League has reached an unbearable level for its rivals in Europe. Although no official violations have been confirmed in these processes, the “doping” of the market is forcing many clubs to change their strategies and limit themselves to more modest goals. This is certain to completely change the balance of power in the football world in the future.

Premier LeagueTransfersChelseaReal MadridFootball
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