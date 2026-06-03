Which car was produced the most in Uzbekistan in four months?

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Which car was produced the most in Uzbekistan in four months?

In Uzbekistan, 148,859 passenger cars were produced from January to April 2026. This is 13,492 units more than in the same period last year.

According to the Statistics Agency, the most produced car during this period was the Cobalt, with 53,802 units. It was followed by the Damas with 28,352 units.

Additionally, 14,518 Tracker, 12,259 Onix, 8,882 Kia, and 7,011 BYD vehicles were produced over the four months. The BYD figure increased by 2,744 units compared to last year.

Furthermore, 3,425 Haval and 2,572 Chery vehicles also rolled off the assembly line.

For reference, a total of 457,883 passenger cars were produced in the country in 2025. In line with the “Uzbekistan–2030” strategy, there are plans to gradually increase this figure to nearly 1 million units by 2030.

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Aziza Shukhratova
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