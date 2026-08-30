EPL Matchday 2: Sunderland defeat Fulham, Leeds and Brentford share the spoils

·41·Sport
EPL Matchday 2: Sunderland defeat Fulham, Leeds and Brentford share the spoils

The latest matches in the second round of the English Premier League were intense and hard-fought. Sunderland, having returned to the elite, hosted Fulham and secured an important victory. At Elland Road, Leeds and Brentford played out a draw.

Following these games, there were significant shifts in the upper and lower parts of the league table.

Isidor's decisive strike and Fulham's defeat

The clash at the Stadium of Light was evenly contested:

  • Hero off the bench: Wilson Isidor, who came on as a substitute for Sunderland in the 65th minute, found the back of the net 10 minutes later in the 75th minute, becoming the sole goalscorer of the match (1:0);

  • Tournament status: After this win, Sunderland reached 3 points and climbed to 11th place. Fulham, yet to earn a point, remains in 17th place.

Hard-fought 1:1 at Elland Road: Calvert-Lewin saves Leeds

The match between Leeds and Brentford was intense for the fans:

  • First-half dominance: The visitors took the lead in the 41st minute thanks to a goal from Kevin Schade;

  • Hosts' response: In the 79th minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin restored parity, saving Leeds from defeat — 1:1;

  • Table standings: Both teams have accumulated 4 points, with Brentford sitting in 4th place and Leeds in 7th.

Match reports and lineups

  • Leeds — Brentford 1:1

  • Goals: Calvert-Lewin (79) — Schade (41).

  • Leeds: Trafford, Rodon (Elvedi, 34), Bijol (Wilson, 46), Muharemovic, Bogle (James, 68), Ampadu, Stach, Justin, Aaronson (Tanaka, 46), Okafor (Nmecha, 68), Calvert-Lewin.

  • Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode (Hickey, 88), Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter (Callum Wilson, 88), Sangare, Janelt, Anthony (Ouattara, 61), Damsgaard (Yarmolyuk, 69), Schade (Rico, 88), Igor Thiago.

  • Sunderland — Fulham 1:0

  • Goal: Isidor (75).

  • Sunderland: Roofs, Mvone, Mukiele, Ballard, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee (Mandl, 90), Angulo (Diarra, 65; Rigg, 83), Brobbey (Isidor, 65).

  • Fulham: Leno, Castagne (Charles, 68), Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge (Kevin, 83), Iwobi, Oscar (Sessegnon, 68), King, Palacios (Smith Rowe), Gonzalo Garcia.

Premier LeagueSunderlandFulhamLeeds UnitedBrentford
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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