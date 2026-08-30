Navbahor eliminates Nasaf from the Cup thanks to Jiyanov's goal!

·34·Sport
Navbahor eliminates Nasaf from the Cup thanks to Jiyanov's goal!

The Round of 16 of the Uzbekistan Cup provided fans with a true classic cup encounter. In Namangan, two of the country's giants — Navbahor and Qarshi-based club Nasaf — took to the pitch for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Although both teams engaged in an evenly matched and cautious battle throughout the game, the true climax of the match occurred in the final minutes of stoppage time.

The 90+2 minute goal and Jiyanov's heroics

Key events that decided the match:

  • The decisive strike: Just as the regulation time was ending with a 0:0 scoreline, in the 90+2 minute, the 'Falcons' agile winger Ruslanbek Jiyanov capitalized on a gap in the opponent's defense, sent the ball into Abduvohid Nematov's net, and secured victory for his team;

  • Quarterfinal ticket: Thanks to a hard-fought and dramatic 1:0 victory, Navbahor advanced to the 1/4 final stage of the Uzbekistan Cup. The 'Dragons' were forced to end their cup run in the Round of 16.

Match report and lineups

  • Uzbekistan Cup. Round of 16

  • Navbahor — Nasaf 1:0

  • Goal: Ruslanbek Jiyanov (90+2).

  • Navbahor: Utkir Yusupov, Saidazmat Mirsaidov (Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, 56), Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Diyor Kholmatov, Teodi Benjamin, Asadbek Rakhimjonov, Umar Adhamzoda, Vanya Ilic (Muhammadali Usmonov, 56), Joel Kojo (Husayn Norchaev, 56), Giorgi Jerenaia, Muhammadqodir Hamraliev.

  • Nasaf: Abduvohid Nematov, Golib Gaybullaev, Sardorbek Bahromov, Adenis Shala, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, Sharof Muhitdinov, Oybek Rustamov, Yusuf Otubanjo, Dilshod Murtazaev, Abbosjon Gulomov, Umarbek Eshmurodov.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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