Claudio Echeverri moves from Manchester City to Benfica

Manchester City midfielder Claudio Echeverri has arrived in Lisbon to continue his career at Portuguese club Benfica. According to reports from A Bola, the 20-year-old talent will represent the Portuguese side on loan until the end of the season, with the deal including a permanent purchase option. This transfer is expected to be a significant step in the young Argentine's European career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The attacking midfielder, who landed in Lisbon on Tuesday evening, is scheduled to undergo a medical and sign the official contract shortly. Benfica's management is rushing to complete all formalities to register the player with UEFA for the upcoming Europa League matches. Head coach Marco Silva sees the young player as a key figure in his starting lineup.

Star advice and transfer reasons

Claudio Echeverri, who signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City in January 2024, previously played on loan for Bayer Leverkusen and Girona. Upon arriving in Portugal, he openly admitted that he consulted with his Manchester City teammates Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, as well as coach Marco Silva, regarding the transfer. Interestingly, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are former Benfica academy products or former players.

The Argentine, known by the nickname "El Diablito," did not hide his satisfaction at joining Portugal's biggest club. He aims to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots who left their mark on the club's history and contribute to the team's championship titles. Echeverri emphasized that he made this decision after conversations with the coach and former Benfica players.

Role in tactical plans

In his new team, Claudio Echeverri is expected to operate mainly in the center of the pitch as an attacking midfielder in the number 10 role. This position was recently occupied by Georgiy Sudakov, and the young Argentine will undoubtedly enhance Benfica's attacking options. His vision and ability to make quick decisions fit perfectly into Marco Silva's tactical scheme.

Benfica's management and fans have high hopes for the young talent. The Europa League matches and domestic league games will serve as a great opportunity for Echeverri to fully showcase his potential and further shine in European football before returning to Manchester City.