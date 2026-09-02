Female astronauts worked in open space for nearly seven hours

·29·Technology
Female astronauts worked in open space for nearly seven hours

Another spacewalk was conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to perform critical technical tasks. European Space Agency representative Sophie Adenot and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir ventured into open space, successfully completing complex operations over nearly seven hours. According to ixbt.com, this mission is vital for upgrading the space station's infrastructure and preparing for future research. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

It is reported that the total time the female astronauts spent in open space was exactly 6 hours and 49 minutes. During this time, they addressed several technical issues and installed equipment necessary for future operations. Modernizing the ISS infrastructure is considered a key factor in ensuring the safety and efficiency of modern space flights.

Key tasks performed and technical upgrades

One of the most responsible tasks performed during the mission was replacing the retroreflector on the Harmony module. This device will serve as a crucial support for navigation systems during future spacecraft approach and docking. Additionally, the specialists installed special equipment for the station's data transmission systems.

Furthermore, a high-resolution camera on the station's truss was replaced with a new one. One of the astronauts' specific tasks involved preparing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer radiator for future maintenance. These scientific instruments are of great importance in studying cosmic rays and uncovering the mysteries of the universe.

Personal achievements of experienced astronauts

This spacewalk was rich in professional milestones for both participants. For Sophie Adenot, this was her third successful spacewalk. It is worth noting that she had previously gained recognition as the first French woman in history to perform such a complex operation.

For experienced American specialist Jessica Meir, this space journey was her seventh. This achievement allowed her to rise to third place among NASA female astronauts in terms of the number of spacewalks. Such complex technical work on the ISS once again demonstrates humanity's potential in exploring space.

SpaceNASAISSAstronautsTechnology
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