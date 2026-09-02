Xiaomi unveils its new flagship foldable smartphone

·46·Technology
Xiaomi unveils its new flagship foldable smartphone

Xiaomi is preparing to officially unveil its latest innovative device, the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone, at its traditional autumn launch event on September 7. Ahead of the premiere, company founder and CEO Lei Jun showcased the new-generation foldable device in a live stream, revealing its design and some unique features. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the released video clips, the new flagship is presented in a red body. Citing information from 36Kr, Xiaomi management emphasizes that this device will be the highest-class smartphone in the company's history. The new model aims to capture the mobile market's attention not only with its design but also with its technical capabilities.

Technical capabilities and AI

One of the device's most important technical innovations is its integration of the new-generation Xring O3 flagship processor with AI features. This chip is expected to make the Xiaomi 18 Fold one of the smartest and most efficient devices in the company's history. It is also crucial that the smartphone fully meets the demands of modern technology.

According to ixbt.com, the device will be equipped with another advanced technology — Changxin LPDDR6 memory. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is expected to be the world's first device to feature this type of memory. The speed of this memory is reported to be 12 800 Mbps, with a capacity reaching up to 16 GB.

Pricing policy and market prospects

The price of the new foldable smartphone is also expected to be at a record high. According to reports, Xiaomi has warned major distributors that all versions of the device will cost more than 10,000 yuan (approximately 1,500 USD). This makes the model one of the most expensive in the series.

Such a high pricing policy is explained by the device's advanced technological features, particularly the cost of the new processor, high-speed memory, and foldable screen technology. All remaining details and further technical specifications of the Xiaomi 18 Fold are expected to be fully clarified at the launch ceremony on September 7.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldSmartphoneTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
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