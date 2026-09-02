River Plate to receive multi-million profit from Enzo Fernandez transfer

River Plate, one of the flagships of Argentine football, is preparing to reap another significant financial reward. According to Goal.com, the record-breaking transfer of midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea to Manchester City will bring millions of euros into the Buenos Aires club's budget. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is reported that the 25-year-old player's transfer fee broke the British record, reaching £125 million. As a result of this massive deal, in accordance with FIFA's solidarity contribution rules, River Plate will also receive its share.

Financial success and solidarity payments

According to the Olean publication, the Argentine giants will receive approximately 3.37 percent of this transfer fee, specifically around 4.92 million euros. This amount will be transferred in installments according to the payment schedule agreed upon between the two Premier League clubs.

This incoming revenue is expected to help River Plate almost fully cover the financial obligations of striker Lucas Beltran's loan agreement. The club's management is pleased to once again benefit from the effective work of their youth academy.

Huge revenue from European transfers

Since Enzo Fernandez moved to Europe in 2022, his former club has earned a total of nearly 60 million euros from their academy graduate. Previously, the club's former president Jorge Brito's decision to retain a 25 percent sell-on clause during the player's 18 million euro sale to Benfica proved very beneficial.

At that time, this smart contract paid off during Chelsea's 121 million euro purchase, bringing a huge amount into the club's treasury. Combined with the current transfer, the total revenue Fernandez has brought to River Plate has reached 57.12 million euros.

Manchester City's plans and a new challenge

For their part, Manchester City has begun integrating Enzo Fernandez and another summer signing, Elliot Anderson, into the squad to strengthen the team. If registration is completed on time, the experienced Argentine playmaker could make his debut this weekend against Coventry City.

The Etihad Stadium management hopes this transfer will provide new momentum for competing for major trophies in all competitions in the 2026/27 season. Enzo Fernandez's performance at his new club and the financial processes surrounding his transfer remain in the spotlight of the football community.