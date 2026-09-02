Incredible stats in Germany: 27 goals scored in 4 matches!

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Incredible stats in Germany: 27 goals scored in 4 matches!

Saturday's round in the second division of the German championship turned into a true goal festival and a night of records. In just four matches played on August 29, the nets were hit a total of 27 times.

For the first time in the competition's history, the average number of goals per match in a single day of play was 6.8 goals and this was officially recorded as the highest scoring record since the formation of the 2. Bundesliga.

Crazy scorelines of Saturday night

All four matches of the day provided fans with a real goal show:

  • Heidenheim 5:3 Dynamo Dresden: In the intense clash between the hosts and the Dresden club, spectators witnessed exactly 8 goals;

  • Energie 3:4 Greuther Fürth: In a dramatic match decided in favor of the visitors, 7 goals were scored;

  • Karlsruhe 2:5 Wolfsburg: Although the 'Wolves' did not keep a clean sheet away from home, they scored 5 goals and secured a big win;

  • Nürnberg 4:1 Arminia: In the final matchup of the day, the hosts secured a confident and big victory.

Historical record: What do the numbers say?

The significance of this round for German football:

  • Nearly 7 goals per game: 27 goals in 4 matches — this is a phenomenal statistic rarely seen in modern European football;

  • Absolute historical result: Throughout its entire existence, the 2. Bundesliga had never seen an average of 6.8 goals per game in a single matchday.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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