Romano announces the new club for Manchester City star Claudio Echeverri!

Portuguese giants Benfica have made another sensational move in the transfer window. According to renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, the 'Eagles' have reached a full agreement with England's Manchester Cityfor the transfer of attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri.

The 20-year-old Argentine talent is expected to arrive in the Portuguese capital today to complete the formalities and undergo a medical examination.

Deal details: Loan, full salary coverage, and purchase option

Financial and legal terms of the agreement between the parties:

Loan structure and salary: Echeverri joins Benfica on loan, but a key aspect is that the Lisbon club will cover the player's full annual salary;

Full purchase option: The contract includes an official clause allowing Benfica to permanently sign the player later (the exact transfer fee has not yet been disclosed);

Swift action: All details of the agreement have been finalized, and an official announcement is expected in the coming hours.

The path of the 'New Messi'

Claudio Echeverri's journey through the 'Cityzens' system and European arenas: