Exchange rates for September 9 have been announced

·64·Economy
Exchange rates for September 9 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 9, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 23.88 soums to 11,813.21 soums.

• Euro rose by 17.12 soums to 13,719.86 soums.
• Pound sterling rose by 46.49 soums to 16,000.99 soums.
• Russian ruble rose by 0.23 soums to 136.71 soums.
• Chinese yuan rose by 3.66 soums to 1,760.38 soums.
• Japanese yen rose by 0.38 soums to 76.57 soums.
• Swiss franc fell by 15.46 soums to 14,555.46 soums.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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