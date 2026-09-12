Marseille falls on the road, Rennes takes the throne: Matchday 4 sensation in France

Matchday 4 of the French Ligue 1 continues with unexpected and dramatic results. One of the competition favorites, Marseille, visited a tough opponent in Rennes and suffered a narrow 0:1 defeat. In a tactically uncompromising and hard-fought encounter, the only goal was scored by the hosts' midfielder Adrien Thomasson. This valuable victory propelled Rennes to the top of the table with 10 points, while plunging the renowned Marseille into a serious crisis. So, how did the hosts stop the star-studded Marseille, why did the attacking line led by Højbjerg and Gouiri remain silent, and what does this sensational shift in the standings signify?

The decisive 52nd minute and Thomasson's 'golden' goal

The match was played under intense and cautious tactical pressure from the very first minutes:

First-half deadlock: Both teams strictly adhered to defensive discipline; Samba (Rennes) and de Lange (Marseille) kept their clean sheets, heading into the break at 0:0;

52nd minute — breaking the ice: Rennes increased the pressure at the start of the second half and achieved their goal — Adrien Thomasson, active in the center of the pitch, accurately targeted the opponent's goal to open the scoring (1:0);

Marseille's late surge: Trailing in the score, the visitors' coaching staff brought on players like Maupay, Abdallah, and Moumbagna to turn the situation around, but Rennes' organized defense acted flawlessly.

Explosion in the standings: Rennes on the throne, Marseille in 12th place!

This victory fundamentally changed the situation in the Ligue 1 table:

10 points and 1st place: Rennes, recording a string of positive results, reached 10 points and climbed to the status of sole leader of the French championship;

Marseille's unlucky start: The visitors, featuring stars like Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Amine Harit, remain in 12th place with only 3 points after 4 rounds;

Danger of outsiders: Such a loss of points at the start of the season by the ambitious Marseille is causing serious discontent among fans and management.

Tactical discipline outweighed individual skill

This clash showed that Rennes' rise to the top this season is no accident. The defense led by Samba, along with reliable work in the center from Rouault and Cresswell, left no space for Marseille's attacking trio — Paixão, Gouiri, and Gomes. The increased pace brought by Mousa Al-Tamari, who replaced Soumaré at the start of the second half, was also one of the key factors in the victory.

Do you think Rennes, having taken the lead with narrow victories, can withstand the title race against PSG and other giants throughout the season? What is the main reason for the poor start of the expensive Marseille squad? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational changes in French football with all fans!