Which regions might experience rain today?

Today, September 28, brief rains and thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions during the night and morning. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

In the city of Tashkent, the weather will be slightly cloudy, with cloud cover changing at times. There is no probability of precipitation in the capital. The temperature is forecasted to be 11–13 degrees at night and 23–25 degrees warm during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 7-12 degrees at night and 21-26 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night and 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night and 20-25 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 9-14 degrees at night and 25-30 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain and thunderstorms possible in some places at night and in the morning. The temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night and 20-25 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain and thunderstorms observed in some places. In high mountains, precipitation may turn into snow. The temperature will be 3-8 degrees at night and 13-18 degrees during the day.