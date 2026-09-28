Does bay leaf decoction cure a cough? The important truth

Among home remedies, bay leaf decoction is quite common. Some recipes suggest that a drink made from 12 bay leaves, sugar, and half a liter of water can relieve a cough and even "cure any cough."

However, there is an important nuance here: a cough itself is not a disease, but a symptom associated with various causes. Therefore, it is incorrect to conclude that a single drink can cure all types of coughs.

What is the recipe circulating on the internet?

The circulating recipe recommends the following ingredients:

12 bay leaves;

5 tablespoons of sugar;

500 ml of water.

According to the recipe, the ingredients are boiled for 20–25 minutes. It is suggested to consume a few spoonfuls of the ready drink 2–3 times a day.

This method can be found as a folk medicine recipe. However, before accepting it as a medical treatment method, the cause of the cough must be identified.

Why is the claim of "any cough" incorrect?

A cough can be associated with a cold or viral infection, allergies, bronchitis, post-nasal drip, reflux, and other conditions. In some cases, a cough may be a sign of a more serious illness.

Therefore, it is important to understand why a cough has appeared rather than simply trying to suppress it.

For example, in a common cold, a cough often appears as the body's response to an infection and subsides over time. According to NHS guidelines, a common cough usually goes away on its own within 3–4 weeks.

What should you know about bay leaves?

Bay leaves are used to give dishes a fragrant flavor. However, there is no reliable clinical evidence that boiling and drinking them cures all causes of a cough.

For this reason, it would be incorrect to present such a drink as a "super cure" or a substitute for medicine.

Herbal remedies should be used with caution, especially in children, during pregnancy, or by people taking regular medications. Some herbal remedies are not equally safe for everyone.

What can help with a cough?

In a common cold or respiratory infection, providing the body with adequate fluids, rest, and warm drinks can help reduce discomfort in the throat.

In some cases, honey can also ease a cough. However, honey must not be given to children under 1 year of age.

Most importantly, home remedies should not replace the treatment prescribed by a doctor.

When should a cough not be treated as a simple cold?

If a cough becomes very severe or rapidly worsens, breathing becomes difficult, chest pain appears, or phlegm with blood is present, medical assistance must be sought.

Also, if a cough lasts a long time, a doctor's examination may be required to determine the cause. The NHS recommends seeking medical advice for a cough lasting longer than 3 weeks.

In children, medical help is needed immediately if symptoms such as difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, blue lips or face, dehydration, or decreased alertness appear.

There is something more important than a folk recipe

Bay leaves, warm drinks, or other home methods may provide a temporary sense of relief for some people. But this does not mean they treat the underlying disease.

Rather than trying to "completely eliminate a cough with a single recipe," it is more important to determine its cause.

Therefore, anyone wishing to consume bay leaf decoction should accept it as a simple home drink, not as a proven medical treatment. If the cough is severe, prolonged, or accompanied by dangerous symptoms, consulting a doctor instead of self-medicating is the right path.