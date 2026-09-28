Does bay leaf decoction cure a cough? The important truth

·2·Health
Does bay leaf decoction cure a cough? The important truth

Among home remedies, bay leaf decoction is quite common. Some recipes suggest that a drink made from 12 bay leaves, sugar, and half a liter of water can relieve a cough and even "cure any cough."

However, there is an important nuance here: a cough itself is not a disease, but a symptom associated with various causes. Therefore, it is incorrect to conclude that a single drink can cure all types of coughs.

What is the recipe circulating on the internet?

The circulating recipe recommends the following ingredients:

  • 12 bay leaves;

  • 5 tablespoons of sugar;

  • 500 ml of water.

According to the recipe, the ingredients are boiled for 20–25 minutes. It is suggested to consume a few spoonfuls of the ready drink 2–3 times a day.

This method can be found as a folk medicine recipe. However, before accepting it as a medical treatment method, the cause of the cough must be identified.

Why is the claim of "any cough" incorrect?

A cough can be associated with a cold or viral infection, allergies, bronchitis, post-nasal drip, reflux, and other conditions. In some cases, a cough may be a sign of a more serious illness.

Therefore, it is important to understand why a cough has appeared rather than simply trying to suppress it.

For example, in a common cold, a cough often appears as the body's response to an infection and subsides over time. According to NHS guidelines, a common cough usually goes away on its own within 3–4 weeks.

What should you know about bay leaves?

Bay leaves are used to give dishes a fragrant flavor. However, there is no reliable clinical evidence that boiling and drinking them cures all causes of a cough.

For this reason, it would be incorrect to present such a drink as a "super cure" or a substitute for medicine.

Herbal remedies should be used with caution, especially in children, during pregnancy, or by people taking regular medications. Some herbal remedies are not equally safe for everyone.

What can help with a cough?

In a common cold or respiratory infection, providing the body with adequate fluids, rest, and warm drinks can help reduce discomfort in the throat.

In some cases, honey can also ease a cough. However, honey must not be given to children under 1 year of age.

Most importantly, home remedies should not replace the treatment prescribed by a doctor.

When should a cough not be treated as a simple cold?

If a cough becomes very severe or rapidly worsens, breathing becomes difficult, chest pain appears, or phlegm with blood is present, medical assistance must be sought.

Also, if a cough lasts a long time, a doctor's examination may be required to determine the cause. The NHS recommends seeking medical advice for a cough lasting longer than 3 weeks.

In children, medical help is needed immediately if symptoms such as difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, blue lips or face, dehydration, or decreased alertness appear.

There is something more important than a folk recipe

Bay leaves, warm drinks, or other home methods may provide a temporary sense of relief for some people. But this does not mean they treat the underlying disease.

Rather than trying to "completely eliminate a cough with a single recipe," it is more important to determine its cause.

Therefore, anyone wishing to consume bay leaf decoction should accept it as a simple home drink, not as a proven medical treatment. If the cough is severe, prolonged, or accompanied by dangerous symptoms, consulting a doctor instead of self-medicating is the right path.

coughfolk medicinebay leafmedical advice
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?12 August 11:57A single kiss before leaving for work: The scientific secret to longevity and success...A single kiss before leaving for work: The scientific secret to longevity and success...Today 10:01How does fasting heal the body? Internal miracles happening from 12 to 72 hoursHow does fasting heal the body? Internal miracles happening from 12 to 72 hours26 September 18:20Harvard scientists' sensational discovery — the enemy of cholesterol and the secret to longevityHarvard scientists' sensational discovery — the enemy of cholesterol and the secret to longevity26 September 08:55What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?25 September 09:28Scientists Discover Miraculous Substance in Bee Venom: Unexpected Revolution in OncologyScientists Discover Miraculous Substance in Bee Venom: Unexpected Revolution in Oncology24 September 10:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world
The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world
«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality
«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality
TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?
TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...
Secret of youth found: Scientists shocked by studying the body of the oldest human...
Secret of youth found: Scientists shocked by studying the body of the oldest human...
5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!
5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!
The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation
The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation
The secret of daytime sleep: Exactly how many minutes should you sleep to keep your body refreshed?
The secret of daytime sleep: Exactly how many minutes should you sleep to keep your body refreshed?