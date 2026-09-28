Man jailed for creating AI-generated photos with Erdogan and Justice Minister

·70·World
Man jailed for creating AI-generated photos with Erdogan and Justice Minister

In Ankara, Turkey, 53-year-old Mehmet Cakmak has been imprisoned for distributing fake AI-generated images via WhatsApp. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

It was revealed that the man used artificial intelligence to create images depicting himself alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Justice Minister Akin Gurlek. He posted these images on his WhatsApp status.

According to investigative data, through these photos, he attempted to create the impression that he had close connections with high-ranking government officials.

Mehmet Cakmak was detained on September 23 at his home in Ankara's Kecioren district. During the investigation, it was discovered that he had previously been convicted of four separate crimes.

A case was opened against him under charges related to "influence peddling" and publicly disseminating false information with the intent to cause anxiety, fear, or panic among the public. He was subsequently remanded in custody by a court decision.

Mehmet CakmakRecep Tayyip ErdoganArtificial intelligenceAnadolu Agency
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