Alisher Qodirov: "A monster-pedophile won't become kind in prison"

·65·Uzbekistan
Alisher Qodirov: "A monster-pedophile won't become kind in prison"

Alisher Qodirov, a deputy of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and leader of the "Milliy Tiklanish" (National Revival) Democratic Party, has raised the issue of reinstating the death penalty for certain grave crimes. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to Qodirov, merely isolating certain categories of criminals from society for life is not enough. He emphasized that the death penalty should be applied, in particular, to premeditated murderers, child killers, and pedophiles.

"The mere survival of certain categories of criminals, regarding whom mistakes in isolation cannot be tolerated, poses a threat to the peace of society," the deputy wrote.

Qodirov stated that subsequently reintegrating such individuals into society after long-term imprisonment could lead to the commission of new crimes.

In his post, expressing harsh views on pedophiles, he wrote that it is hard to believe a "monster-pedophile will remain a kind educator in prison." He also stressed that those who commit premeditated murder, especially child killers, must clearly know what punishment awaits them.

The deputy noted that intentionally killing a human is considered one of the gravest crimes in both religious and secular views. However, various perspectives exist regarding the punishment to be applied for such crimes.

"The continued survival of those who intentionally murder an innocent person, especially child killers and pedophiles, serves as a motivation for subsequent crimes of this nature," Qodirov wrote.

It is worth noting that the death penalty is not provided for in the current legislation of Uzbekistan. Qodirov's statement sounded as a political proposal concerning the reintroduction of this punishment for certain grave crimes.

These remarks were made following reports of sexual violence committed against a 5-year-old girl in the Namangan region. A suspect in this case has been detained and taken into custody, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Alisher QodirovMilliy TiklanishOliy Majlisdeath penalty
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