$120 Revenge: Accountant who set fire to shop causes $2.7 million in damages (video)

·80·World
$120 Revenge: Accountant who set fire to shop causes $2.7 million in damages (video)

In India's major textile and commercial hub, Surat, a minor financial dispute ended in a devastating fire and millions of dollars in destruction. An accountant named Vinod Savle, unable to collect a mere $120 portion of his wages from his former employer, decided to take revenge out of anger and set fire to his ex-boss's fabric shop.

However, due to highly flammable textile products, the fire instantly got out of control, spreading up to the 6th floor of the multi-story shopping complex. As a result, the shops of four other innocent entrepreneurs were reduced to ashes, and the total damage amounted to $2.7 million. After hiding for two weeks following the crime, Savle was detained by the police and stated that "he did not expect the incident to turn into such a large-scale disaster."

"A $120 grievance, a 6-story ash heap, and a 2-week manhunt": 5 Key points of the tragedy

The most important official evidence regarding the horrific fire in Surat and its causes:

  • Trivial motive of the conflict: Former accountant Vinod Savle chose the path of revenge over a $120 unpaid salary withheld by his employer;

  • Out-of-control textile fire: The fire set at the fabric shop reached the 6th floor of the building in a short time;

  • Massive losses of $2.7 million: The fire completely destroyed the commercial spaces of 4 other entrepreneurs, delivering a heavy financial blow;

  • Capture of the two-week fugitive: The criminal tried to hide from the police, but was caught as a result of a large-scale search;

  • Remorse of the avenger: Detained Savle admitted that he did not foresee the fire spreading so quickly and destructively.

Comparison of a $120 debt and $2.7 million consequences

Classification of the motives of this crime and the indicators of its actual consequences:

Analysis criteria and directions

Initial cause of the crime

Actual scale and consequence

Funds subject to dispute

120 US dollars (unpaid wages)

2,700,000 US dollars (total damage caused)

Intended target

Only the former boss's fabric stall

6-story commercial building and 4 completely innocent entrepreneurs

Suspect and profession

Vinod Savle (former accountant)

Criminal caught after being on the run for two weeks

Location of the incident

India, city of Surat

Textile shopping complex (burned up to the 6th floor)

Expected and actual result

"Minor punishment and revenge"

Severe criminal liability, lifelong debt, and imprisonment

Criminalistics and psychological expertise: Why does revenge driven by anger push a person off a cliff?

Conclusions of lawyers, criminologists, and psychologists:

  • "State of affect and inability to assess consequences": Vinod Savle's example clearly shows that when a person is under the influence of intense anger and a sense of injustice, they cannot soundly weigh real risks; knowing that textile products burn easily, the accountant's inability to control his actions turned him into the cause of a massive tragedy over trivial money;

  • Victimization of innocent third parties: Due to weak fire safety requirements in shopping complexes and the brutality of the crime, four foreign entrepreneurs lost all their property; this necessitates tightening safety systems in commercial centers even further;

  • Lack of alternatives to the legal path: Resorting to crime instead of resolving the $120 labor dispute legally through court or labor inspection completely shattered a person's destiny; now he will not only face a long prison sentence, but also remain helpless in the face of $2.7 million compensation claims.

In your opinion, what measures should be taken in resolving financial disagreements between employers and employees so that people do not resort to such foolish and destructive revenge? What punishment would be just for a person who has caused such massive material and moral damage? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the incident, which warns people against terrible mistakes!

IndiaSuratVinod Savlefire
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In China, a woman sends 1 ton of onions to her ex-boyfriend's house for "revenge", but the guy...In China, a woman sends 1 ton of onions to her ex-boyfriend's house for "revenge", but the guy...15 September 22:30Forbes reveals Donald Trump's wealth has reached $7.3 billionForbes reveals Donald Trump's wealth has reached $7.3 billion16 September 08:18Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in Qusra: 'Revenge' graffiti left on wallsIsraeli settlers set fire to a mosque in Qusra: 'Revenge' graffiti left on walls26 July 17:04Princess Diana's famous 'revenge dress' to be auctionedPrincess Diana's famous 'revenge dress' to be auctioned11 September 18:42The 'Dark Fate' of Defense Ministers: Former Georgian Minister Imprisoned for CorruptionThe 'Dark Fate' of Defense Ministers: Former Georgian Minister Imprisoned for Corruption12 September 17:42Tension in the Middle East: Iran launched 20 ballistic missiles at a US base in JordanTension in the Middle East: Iran launched 20 ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan9 September 12:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son