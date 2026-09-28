$120 Revenge: Accountant who set fire to shop causes $2.7 million in damages (video)

In India's major textile and commercial hub, Surat, a minor financial dispute ended in a devastating fire and millions of dollars in destruction. An accountant named Vinod Savle, unable to collect a mere $120 portion of his wages from his former employer, decided to take revenge out of anger and set fire to his ex-boss's fabric shop.

However, due to highly flammable textile products, the fire instantly got out of control, spreading up to the 6th floor of the multi-story shopping complex. As a result, the shops of four other innocent entrepreneurs were reduced to ashes, and the total damage amounted to $2.7 million. After hiding for two weeks following the crime, Savle was detained by the police and stated that "he did not expect the incident to turn into such a large-scale disaster."

"A $120 grievance, a 6-story ash heap, and a 2-week manhunt": 5 Key points of the tragedy

The most important official evidence regarding the horrific fire in Surat and its causes:

Trivial motive of the conflict: Former accountant Vinod Savle chose the path of revenge over a $120 unpaid salary withheld by his employer;

Out-of-control textile fire: The fire set at the fabric shop reached the 6th floor of the building in a short time;

Massive losses of $2.7 million: The fire completely destroyed the commercial spaces of 4 other entrepreneurs, delivering a heavy financial blow;

Capture of the two-week fugitive: The criminal tried to hide from the police, but was caught as a result of a large-scale search;

Remorse of the avenger: Detained Savle admitted that he did not foresee the fire spreading so quickly and destructively.

Comparison of a $120 debt and $2.7 million consequences

Classification of the motives of this crime and the indicators of its actual consequences:

Analysis criteria and directions Initial cause of the crime Actual scale and consequence Funds subject to dispute 120 US dollars (unpaid wages) 2,700,000 US dollars (total damage caused) Intended target Only the former boss's fabric stall 6-story commercial building and 4 completely innocent entrepreneurs Suspect and profession Vinod Savle (former accountant) Criminal caught after being on the run for two weeks Location of the incident India, city of Surat Textile shopping complex (burned up to the 6th floor) Expected and actual result "Minor punishment and revenge" Severe criminal liability, lifelong debt, and imprisonment

Criminalistics and psychological expertise: Why does revenge driven by anger push a person off a cliff?

Conclusions of lawyers, criminologists, and psychologists:

"State of affect and inability to assess consequences": Vinod Savle's example clearly shows that when a person is under the influence of intense anger and a sense of injustice, they cannot soundly weigh real risks; knowing that textile products burn easily, the accountant's inability to control his actions turned him into the cause of a massive tragedy over trivial money;

Victimization of innocent third parties: Due to weak fire safety requirements in shopping complexes and the brutality of the crime, four foreign entrepreneurs lost all their property; this necessitates tightening safety systems in commercial centers even further;

Lack of alternatives to the legal path: Resorting to crime instead of resolving the $120 labor dispute legally through court or labor inspection completely shattered a person's destiny; now he will not only face a long prison sentence, but also remain helpless in the face of $2.7 million compensation claims.

In your opinion, what measures should be taken in resolving financial disagreements between employers and employees so that people do not resort to such foolish and destructive revenge? What punishment would be just for a person who has caused such massive material and moral damage? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the incident, which warns people against terrible mistakes!