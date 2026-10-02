107-year-old blogger reveals simple secret to longevity

Maria Morales Tirado, who gained fame through social media in Puerto Rico, has passed away at the age of 107. Widely known to many as "Doña Mami," the woman had revealed the simple secret to her long life a few years ago.

Maria passed away just three hours and 45 minutes after celebrating her 107th birthday. She died peacefully in Puerto Rico on Monday, September 28.

Doña Mami gained popularity among internet users by sharing memories of her family, traditional lifestyle, and life in Puerto Rico during her youth.

When she celebrated her 100th birthday in 2019, she also spoke about her lifestyle of longevity.

"I spent these 100 years working. I didn't dance, go to parties, or drink. I raised my children, worked on the farm, and ate a lot of funche," she had said.

Funche is a traditional Puerto Rican dish made from cornmeal.

Living in the city of Yabucoa, Doña Mami worked the land from her youth and continued cultivating crops even into her 80s and 90s.

Her grandson, Julio Cesar Lebron, recalled that his grandmother was very energetic even in her old age. He mentioned seeing Doña Mami "lifting a hoe and working with the strength of a 30-year-old person."

Her simplicity, sincere personality, and enthusiasm made her one of the popular figures on social media, as reported by Need To Know.

She first appeared on the internet in 2017, when her grandson started posting videos of her on Facebook. Her page, "Mami is my Attitude 4 a Lifestyle," gathered over 200,000 subscribers.

Despite this, her family was always at the center of Doña Mami's life. Together with her husband Victor Morales Martinez, known as "Papi," she raised 14 children.

She was also blessed with 48 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren.

Her son Toni Morales announced her passing with a touching message.

"My mother lived for 107 years, three hours, and 45 minutes," he wrote.

According to Toni, at 3:45 AM, Doña Mami reunited with her husband Papi, Juana Maria, Toledo, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, and many other loved ones who had passed away before her.

"She left just as she lived — on her own terms and peacefully," Toni said.

He noted that in her final years, Doña Mami's physical strength had declined due to a lifetime of labor, farming, cooking, and raising children.

However, until the final moments of her life, she continued to share her experience and teach lessons to her loved ones.