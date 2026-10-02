A 6-goal show from Portugal without Ronaldo, and Klopp's pupils triumph in Serbia

·51·Sport
A 6-goal show from Portugal without Ronaldo, and Klopp's pupils triumph in Serbia

The hottest clashes of the 3rd matchday of the UEFA Nations League in Europe have concluded, delivering a true football thriller to the fans! Although Cristiano Ronaldo unexpectedly left the team camp and did not participate in the match against Denmark, Portugal showcased a genuine attacking fireworks display in Copenhagen. Meanwhile, the renewed Germany under the leadership of Jürgen Klopp returned from their away trip to Serbia with a confident victory. At the same time, Norway, featuring Haaland and Ødegaard, suffered a surprise stumble away from home. So, what other sensations were recorded in the 3rd matchday, and how did Portugal score 4 goals without Ronaldo?

Portugal's intensity without Ronaldo: 6 goals in Denmark!

Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in this fixture as he had left the team's disposal. However, the visitors put 4 goals past the opponent's goalkeeper and snatched the win:

  • Early strikes from Cancelo and Ramos: Cancelo opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and after Damsgaard's equalizer, Gonçalo Ramos put Portugal ahead once again;

  • Højlund restores parity: At the start of the second half, Rasmus Højlund brought the score to 2:2;

  • Vitinha and Félix seal the deal: In the 67th minute Vitinha, and in the 87th minute substitute João Félix hit the hosts' net, finalizing a brilliant 4:2 victory.

Germany under Klopp and Norway's stumble

«The German national team, managed by Jürgen Klopp, easily defeated Serbia 2:0 in Belgrade — goals scored by Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz brought crucial 3 points to the Germans».

One of the biggest sensations of this matchday was witnessed in Wales: despite Oscar Bobb's early goal, Norway, led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, lost to the hosts 1:2. Meanwhile, the Netherlands, losing 0:2 away to Greece, managed to rescue a draw (2:2) in the final minutes thanks to Reijnders' goal.

Nations League 3rd matchday results (Standings)

Match

Score

Main goalscorers and events

Denmark — Portugal

2:4

Damsgaard 23', Højlund 53' — Cancelo 13', Ramos 25', Vitinha 67', Félix 87'

Serbia — Germany

0:2

Bischof 39', Wirtz 61' (Confident performance from Klopp's pupils)

Wales — Norway

2:1

D. James 38', Williams 48' — Bobb 11' (Haaland and his team lost)

Greece — Netherlands

2:2

Ioannidis 23', Masouras 45+2' — van Dijk 59', Reijnders 89'

Ireland — Austria

2:2

Parrott 12', 45' (pen) — Prass 71', Gregoritsch 77'

Malta — Gibraltar

1:1

Mbong 53' — Scanlon 61'

Israel — Kosovo

0:0

No goals were scored

Azerbaijan — Liechtenstein

0:0

The score remained unopened in an uncompromising battle

In your opinion, did the Portugal national team playing without Ronaldo look much faster and freer in attack? Can Germany become the main favorite in upcoming major tournaments under Klopp's leadership?

Leave your analysis in the comments below and send via Telegram the details of this goal-rich matchday to all your football-fan friends!

UEFA Nations League matchday 3Cristiano RonaldoJürgen KloppPortugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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