MIPT scientists bring the creation of neuromorphic processors closer

·23·Technology
MIPT scientists bring the creation of neuromorphic processors closer

Scientists at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) have developed a new design for a memristor, a key element of future neuromorphic processors. According to ixbt.com, this electronic component not only successfully mimics the function of biological synapses but also has the ability to store recorded data for a significantly longer time. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

It is known that memristors are elements capable of changing their resistance depending on past electrical influence. Because of this, they can simultaneously perform calculations and store data. This makes them a promising direction for architectures operating on the principles of the human brain.

Technological barriers and their solution

However, a significant problem persisted in similar devices: researchers were always forced to compromise between reading speed and data retention duration. Although previous MIPT developments could replicate synaptic behavior, the recorded state lasted only a few seconds.

The scientists explain that this limitation was caused by defects at the interface between the memristor and the semiconductor. The electric fields generated there forced the material to return to its initial state, causing the device to 'forget' the recorded data.

Two modes and improved performance

In the new design, researchers replaced metal electrodes with semiconductor ones and selected the optimal thickness for a hafnium and zirconium-based film. As a result, it was possible to switch the memristor into two conditional modes: 'learning' and 'archiving'.

In the first mode, the device mimics the synapse learning process, changing its state quickly, while in the second, it can store the acquired data for a long time. Data retention duration was increased from a few seconds to nearly 12 days.

Additionally, the device's rewrite cycle resource increased by approximately 20 times. The developers believe that such memristors could lay the foundation for more efficient neuromorphic processors for AI systems.

In such systems, data storage and computing processes are performed directly within the same elements. This, in turn, allows for reduced energy consumption and increased data processing speeds.

In the future, this architecture is expected to bring computing systems even closer to certain operating principles of the human brain, as in a living organism, data processing and storage occur within a single neural network.

MIPTMemristorNeuromorphic ProcessorArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

OpenAI fires three security researchersOpenAI fires three security researchersYesterday 23:54OpenAI agents discovered attacking secure databasesOpenAI agents discovered attacking secure databases25 September 20:53Anthropic opens an AI-powered biological laboratoryAnthropic opens an AI-powered biological laboratory19 September 04:22iFlytek introduces AI Recording Card for voice transcriptioniFlytek introduces AI Recording Card for voice transcription18 September 14:24iPhone 18 Pro will be able to prove the authenticity of photosiPhone 18 Pro will be able to prove the authenticity of photos16 September 12:25OpenAI AI agents discovered creating an interconnected network on the InternetOpenAI AI agents discovered creating an interconnected network on the Internet6 September 10:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed