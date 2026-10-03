Fire breaks out at a newly constructed mosque in Sergeli

Today, on October 2, a fire broke out in a newly constructed mosque building in the Yangihayot district of Tashkent. The incident occurred in the dome section of the mosque. This was reported by the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations.

According to the reports, at 08:47, the emergency services received a notification that the dome part of the newly constructed mosque building located in Sergeli 4-quarter, Yangihayot district, was smoking.

Following this, rescue crews promptly arrived at the scene. As a result of rapid actions, the situation was brought under full control by the Tashkent City DES.

It turned out that as a result of the fire, polyurethane foam materials on the dome part of the mosque building were burned and damaged. As a result of the measures taken by rescuers, the fire was completely extinguished at 12:04.

Currently, information regarding the consequences of the incident and the damage caused is being studied. According to official information, there are no injuries as a result of the fire.