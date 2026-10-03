Asian Games 2026: Another medal from our taekwondo athlete Svetlana Saidova!

·2·Sport
Asian Games 2026: Another medal from our taekwondo athlete Svetlana Saidova!

At the 2026 Asian Games taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan continues to increase its number of awards. This time, national taekwondo WT team member Svetlana Saidova rose to the podium.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our experienced athlete performed successfully in the competition and became the owner of a bronze medal.

Intense march to the semifinals

Stepping onto the mat in the +67 kg weight category, Svetlana Saidova acted confidently from the preliminary rounds, defeating her opponents one after another and securing a ticket to the semifinals.

In the decisive battle for the final ticket, Saidova faced a representative from China. In an uncompromising match rich in sharp strikes, our compatriot lost to the Chinese athlete.

Another bronze for our delegation's treasury

Thus, in accordance with the tournament regulations, Svetlana Saidova, who reached the semifinal stage, won the bronze medal of the Asian Games in the +67 kg weight category and replenished the account of the Uzbekistan delegation with another important award.

Svetlana SaidovaAsian Games 2026Taekwondo WTNational Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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