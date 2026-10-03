Newborn baby girl found stabbed 15 times

A serious criminal case regarding the death of a newborn baby girl is being tried in a court in Sheffield, United Kingdom. Four adults, including the baby's 20-year-old mother, Andrea Skopova, have been held accountable in connection with the incident. Additionally, a 15-year-old girl is accused of perverting the course of justice. This was reported by "Daily Mail".

It is reported that 20-year-old Andrea Skopova, 19-year-old Peter Horvath, 38-year-old Peter Horvath, and 37-year-old Nina Horvatova are Slovak citizens. They are implicated in the death of the newborn baby girl.

The infant was initially recorded in court documents under the name “Baby S”. However, at the trial that began in Sheffield earlier this week, it was revealed that her real name was Maria Skopova.

The prosecutor stated in court that numerous injuries were found on the baby's body. He noted that there were severe injuries on the girl's face as well as the front and back of her body.

Maria's body was found on August 30 of this year in an outbuilding belonging to a house in the Wincobank area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The baby was wrapped in a towel, placed in a blue bag, and left on top of a washing machine.

In court, the prosecutor stated that Skopova was the mother of the baby, while the father of the child is unknown. Skopova's boyfriend, Peter Horvath, is also among the defendants. Horvath is the son of the other two adult defendants, Peter Horvath and Nina Horvatova. However, it was revealed in court that he is not the biological father of the child.

In addition to causing or allowing the death of a child, the four adult defendants face additional charges related to cleaning up the crime scene and thereby perverting the course of justice.

Furthermore, a 15-year-old girl was also accused of perverting the course of justice during this court session. According to legal requirements, her identity has not been disclosed.

The defendants did not enter any pleas to the charges against them during the hearing held on October 2. Judge Jeremy Richardson ordered all defendants to be remanded in custody.

The next court hearing is scheduled for December 14 of this year.

It is reported that the main trial on the case is scheduled to begin on April 12, 2027. The main court proceedings are expected to last six to seven weeks.