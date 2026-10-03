Thomas Tuchel shares thoughts on Raheem Sterling's career decline

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his former player Raheem Sterling, noting that he is aware of the difficult times and the sharp decline in the player's professional career. According to Goal.com, the experienced manager expressed sympathy for the player, voicing regret over his struggles both on and off the pitch. This is reported by Goal.com news.

It has emerged that the 31-year-old forward has recently committed serious offenses. Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide (laughing gas), and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. In May, he crashed his Lamborghini into an iron gate on the M25 and M3 motorways.

Police officers arriving at the scene discovered six canisters of nitrous oxide in the damaged vehicle. Bodycam footage showed the player attempting to hide them on the back seat. Following intense public scrutiny, Sterling left a cryptic message on his social media page: "Progress is more important than perfection."

Career shifts and hardships

Currently awaiting sentencing, the footballer has been disqualified from driving. Sterling's lawyer noted that he has taken voluntary steps to address his personal difficulties. Thomas Tuchel, recalling how he fought to bring the player to Chelsea in 2022, did not hide his regret that Sterling could not replicate the peak form he displayed at Manchester City.

Tuchel believes that after his brilliant period at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, Sterling failed to prove his former significance at other clubs. The German manager also touched upon the player's personal qualities: "He was a caring father to his children and a family man. It is sad to see him going through such a difficult period."

The coach added that sometimes a person's life hits a strange downward spiral, and one cannot blame the player alone for everything. He expressed his belief that Sterling could overcome this situation and sent him his best wishes.

A glorious past and today's decline

The current state of Raheem Sterling's career stands in stark contrast to his past achievements. During his successful seven-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium, he won four Premier League titles and became one of the brightest stars in English football.

However, after leaving the Manchester club, his career trajectory declined. Following unsuccessful spells at Chelsea and Arsenal, his contract with the Stamford Bridge club was terminated by mutual consent in January 2026. Subsequently, the player moved to the Dutch club Feyenoord, where he failed to register a single goal contribution in eight matches, ultimately forcing his departure from the club.