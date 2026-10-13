Fuel shortage in Bali leads to queues of hundreds of scooters (video)

A severe fuel shortage has hit Indonesia's Bali island, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Following disruptions in the supply system to local gas stations, huge queues consisting of hundreds and even thousands of people formed across the island to get gasoline.

Videos and photos capturing the situation clearly show that roads in front of gas stations are completely blocked by mostly scooter and motorcycle riders waiting in line for hours.

Causes of the shortage: Supply disruptions

The complicated situation on the island was further aggravated by the following factors:

Delayed logistics: Due to delayed schedules of transport and tankers bringing fuel to Bali, reserves at petrol stations ran out;

Mass panic: As soon as reports of diminishing reserves spread, local residents and thousands of foreign tourists rushed to gas stations to fill up their vehicle tanks;

Paralysis of the transport system: Since mopeds and scooters are the main means of transportation on the island, the threat of running out of fuel seriously disrupted daily life and tourism activities.

Situation in front of gas stations: Two-wheeler traffic jams

Footage circulating on social media demonstrates how severe the situation on the island has become:

The entrances to stations and adjacent streets are overflowing with hundreds of motorbikes, making it almost impossible to pass on foot or by car;

People are forced to wait in line in front of fuel pumps despite the hot weather;

Operations have been temporarily suspended at some stations due to the introduction of limits or because the fuel has run out.

Currently, the island administration and supply companies are taking urgent measures to swiftly resolve the logistical issues and deliver additional batches of fuel to Bali.