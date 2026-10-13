Fuel shortage in Bali leads to queues of hundreds of scooters (video)

·17·World
Fuel shortage in Bali leads to queues of hundreds of scooters (video)

A severe fuel shortage has hit Indonesia's Bali island, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Following disruptions in the supply system to local gas stations, huge queues consisting of hundreds and even thousands of people formed across the island to get gasoline.

Videos and photos capturing the situation clearly show that roads in front of gas stations are completely blocked by mostly scooter and motorcycle riders waiting in line for hours.

Causes of the shortage: Supply disruptions

The complicated situation on the island was further aggravated by the following factors:

  • Delayed logistics: Due to delayed schedules of transport and tankers bringing fuel to Bali, reserves at petrol stations ran out;

  • Mass panic: As soon as reports of diminishing reserves spread, local residents and thousands of foreign tourists rushed to gas stations to fill up their vehicle tanks;

  • Paralysis of the transport system: Since mopeds and scooters are the main means of transportation on the island, the threat of running out of fuel seriously disrupted daily life and tourism activities.

Situation in front of gas stations: Two-wheeler traffic jams

Footage circulating on social media demonstrates how severe the situation on the island has become:

  • The entrances to stations and adjacent streets are overflowing with hundreds of motorbikes, making it almost impossible to pass on foot or by car;

  • People are forced to wait in line in front of fuel pumps despite the hot weather;

  • Operations have been temporarily suspended at some stations due to the introduction of limits or because the fuel has run out.

Currently, the island administration and supply companies are taking urgent measures to swiftly resolve the logistical issues and deliver additional batches of fuel to Bali.

Balifuel shortagescootermotorcycle
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Scooters pose a threat to life: Reasons why a driver's license is requiredScooters pose a threat to life: Reasons why a driver's license is required6 October 10:18A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian OceanA one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean7 September 03:25In Samarkand, crowd mistook Chinese tourist for MrBeast (video)In Samarkand, crowd mistook Chinese tourist for MrBeast (video)Today 05:28“The secret to making a man fall in love”: 6 golden rules to preserve relationships“The secret to making a man fall in love”: 6 golden rules to preserve relationships24 July 10:36Zebo Rahimova's 30th travel destination is Monaco!Zebo Rahimova's 30th travel destination is Monaco!10 July 19:38Monkey in Bali steals tourist's phone and takes dozens of selfiesMonkey in Bali steals tourist's phone and takes dozens of selfies1 July 22:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once