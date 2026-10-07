Vehicle towed to impound lot after credit debt remains unpaid

According to the writ of execution issued by the Mirzo Ulugbek Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases on September 2, 2026, the recovery of 91 million 246 thousand soums from the debtor Sh.N. in favor of the recovering bank ATB was established.

This enforcement document provides for the foreclosure of recovery onto a "LACETTI" motor vehicle belonging to the debtor.

In order to ensure the requirements of the enforcement document, U. Mashhurov, an inspector of the Department for Enforcement of Judicial Acts and Other Bodies (AMIIIE) of the Tashkent City Administration of the Bureau, carried out enforcement actions to locate and properly seize the motor vehicle belonging to the debtor.

However, the debtor failed to take measures to voluntarily surrender the vehicle. In this regard, in order to practically ensure the requirements of the enforcement document, special equipment was involved in the established manner, and the "LACETTI" motor vehicle belonging to the debtor was forcibly removed.

The motor vehicle was seized in the prescribed manner and placed in a penalty impound lot for safekeeping.

This case demonstrates the importance of voluntarily fulfilling the requirements set forth in enforcement documents. Refusal by the debtor to fulfill obligations in a timely manner or delaying enforcement may lead to the application of compulsory enforcement measures provided by law.

Currently, enforcement actions aimed at legally resolving the debt and ensuring the requirements of the enforcement document are ongoing.