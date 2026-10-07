Man who found nearly 19 thousand dollars in a garbage bag takes ownership of the money

·5·Society
Man who found nearly 19 thousand dollars in a garbage bag takes ownership of the money

In Incheon, South Korea, a man in his 60s found 25 million won (approximately $18.7 thousand) in a garbage bag. After the owner of the money was not identified for six months, the right of ownership of the funds was granted to the man who found them.

As it turned out, the man found the money on February 10 while collecting old clothes from a discarded 20-liter garbage bag near a residential building in Gimgok-dong, Jemulpo-gu district of Incheon.

The 25 million won was hidden under the clothes, placed in five bundles consisting of 50,000 won banknotes. Each bundle contained 100 banknotes and they were wrapped in special bands bearing the name of the Bank of Korea.

The man immediately reported the find to the police. Law enforcement officers checked nearby surveillance cameras, conducted fingerprint analysis, and appealed to dozens of households in the area in order to identify the owner of the money.

In addition, information about the found money was published on the national lost and found portal and in a local newspaper. However, no one claimed the funds for six months.

According to South Korea's lost property legislation, if the owner of lost property does not claim their right within six months after a public announcement is made, the right of ownership of the property may pass to the person who found it.

Therefore, in August, the police handed over the found funds to the man. However, a total of 5.77 million won was withheld from the 25 million won for a 22 percent tax and the publication costs in the local newspaper. As a result, 19.23 million won was transferred to the man's account.

The police stated that no evidence indicating the money was connected to a crime was found. Also, since the man handed the money over to the police in the prescribed manner after finding it, no circumstances hindering the acquisition of ownership rights were identified.

IncheonSouth Korea25 million wonSouth Korean police
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Former South Korea Head Coach Flies to US Following ThreatsFormer South Korea Head Coach Flies to US Following Threats3 July 20:42The Number of Billionaires Worldwide Sets a New Record! Which Country Has the Most?The Number of Billionaires Worldwide Sets a New Record! Which Country Has the Most?5 July 15:04Man sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in Bukhara for attempting to burn his parents aliveMan sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in Bukhara for attempting to burn his parents alive2 October 16:30The hidden «translation» of men's language exposed — psychologists reveal 9 absolute truthsThe hidden «translation» of men's language exposed — psychologists reveal 9 absolute truths5 September 18:27“Do not anger your husband, look at the fatigue in his eyes!”: The subtle secret of family happiness“Do not anger your husband, look at the fatigue in his eyes!”: The subtle secret of family happiness20 September 18:08Thousands of trash violations reportedThousands of trash violations reported10 April 15:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone