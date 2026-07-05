The Number of Billionaires Worldwide Sets a New Record! Which Country Has the Most?

·27·World
The Number of Billionaires Worldwide Sets a New Record! Which Country Has the Most?

The number of billionaires in the world has increased again. According to the annual report of UBS bank, by April 2026 their number reached 3302. This means a 13 percent growth compared to the previous 12 months.

During one year, 383 people joined the list of billionaires. Their total wealth has also increased significantly, recording a 25 percent growth.

The highest indicator was recorded in South Korea. The number of billionaires in the country reached 52 from 31. Their total wealth increased by 139 percent.

Although the number of billionaires in Chile remained the same as before, their wealth increased by 80 percent. In the Czech Republic, two more people were added to the list, and the total wealth grew by 60 percent.

The USA leads in the number of billionaires. In the country, their number has exceeded 1000. There are 562 billionaires in China, 211 in India, 193 in Germany, and 122 in Russia.

According to the report, most of the world's billionaires have a wealth of less than 50 billion dollars. The assets of 18 people are in the range of 50-100 billion dollars. The wealth of 19 people is estimated at more than 100 billion dollars.

USASouth KoreaChinaIndiaUBS
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