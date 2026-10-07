Air quality in Tashkent's sky is expected to worsen again

·41·Uzbekistan
Air quality in Tashkent's sky is expected to worsen again

Air quality in Tashkent may temporarily deteriorate during nighttime and morning hours until the end of the week. This was reported by the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change.

As noted, during the daytime on October 6, air quality in most areas of the capital was at a "moderate" level. However, after 20:00, the indicators worsened, and by night and morning, the air reached levels unfavorable for sensitive individuals.

From 17:00 on October 6 to 10:00 on October 7, the average concentration of PM2.5 fine particulate matter in Tashkent was 43.5 µg/m³, and PM10 particles amounted to 97.2 µg/m³. During this period, the international AQI index was recorded at an average level of 117.

Experts attribute the changes in air quality primarily to adverse weather conditions. In particular, a wind speed of approximately 1 m/s and strong nighttime temperature inversions made it difficult for pollutants to disperse.

A strong temperature inversion was observed from 23:00 on October 6 to 08:00 on October 7. In such a situation, a layer of warm air forms above the cold air close to the ground, slowing down vertical air mixing. As a result, pollutant particles can linger longer in the atmosphere.

According to the Committee, similar situations are likely to recur for short periods, mainly at night and in the morning, until the end of the week.

Currently, the condition of the capital's air is being regularly monitored by a special commission.

TashkentNational Committee for Ecology and Climate ChangeAQIPM2.5
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A major drone show will be displayed in the Tashkent sky todayA major drone show will be displayed in the Tashkent sky today2 October 15:04What rank did Tashkent take in the ranking of world cities?What rank did Tashkent take in the ranking of world cities?26 September 13:18Will October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in UzbekistanWill October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in Uzbekistan1 October 10:53New fighters in the skies of Uzbekistan: J-10CE aircraft purchased from China (video)New fighters in the skies of Uzbekistan: J-10CE aircraft purchased from China (video)30 August 22:15Weather to cool down in Uzbekistan on September 24: rain possible in some regionsWeather to cool down in Uzbekistan on September 24: rain possible in some regions23 September 22:31An aircraft will fly at low altitude over Tashkent for several daysAn aircraft will fly at low altitude over Tashkent for several days21 August 14:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
Some workers may retire earlier
Some workers may retire earlier
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?