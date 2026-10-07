Air quality in Tashkent's sky is expected to worsen again

Air quality in Tashkent may temporarily deteriorate during nighttime and morning hours until the end of the week. This was reported by the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change.

As noted, during the daytime on October 6, air quality in most areas of the capital was at a "moderate" level. However, after 20:00, the indicators worsened, and by night and morning, the air reached levels unfavorable for sensitive individuals.

From 17:00 on October 6 to 10:00 on October 7, the average concentration of PM2.5 fine particulate matter in Tashkent was 43.5 µg/m³, and PM10 particles amounted to 97.2 µg/m³. During this period, the international AQI index was recorded at an average level of 117.

Experts attribute the changes in air quality primarily to adverse weather conditions. In particular, a wind speed of approximately 1 m/s and strong nighttime temperature inversions made it difficult for pollutants to disperse.

A strong temperature inversion was observed from 23:00 on October 6 to 08:00 on October 7. In such a situation, a layer of warm air forms above the cold air close to the ground, slowing down vertical air mixing. As a result, pollutant particles can linger longer in the atmosphere.

According to the Committee, similar situations are likely to recur for short periods, mainly at night and in the morning, until the end of the week.

Currently, the condition of the capital's air is being regularly monitored by a special commission.