Autocon raid operations continue in Jizzakh

Autocon operations are consistently continuing through the cooperation of the Search Department of the Jizzakh regional department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau and the Road Safety Department.

During the operations, special attention is paid to identifying motor vehicles belonging to individuals wanted under enforcement documents and those with debts for various obligations.

The identified motor vehicles are seized in the established manner and placed in impound lots for temporary storage. Through this, practical measures are being taken to ensure the execution of enforcement documents and recover existing debts.

As part of the Autocon operation, control measures are being continued through the cooperation of Compulsory Enforcement Bureau and Road Safety Department employees, and efforts to identify vehicles that are wanted and associated with debts are being intensified.