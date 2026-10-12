Pledged cars belonging to debtors found and impounded

Appropriate measures were taken by the Jizzakh regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau to identify motor vehicles belonging to debtors B.N. and A.K. within the framework of enforcement documents in the proceedings of the CEB.

As a result of the search operations, a total of 2 motor vehicles belonging to both debtors were located. The identified motor vehicles were impounded in the established manner.

These measures were implemented to ensure compliance with the requirements of enforcement documents and to recover the debt. The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau continues its work aimed at ensuring the timely and full execution of enforcement documents.