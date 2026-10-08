Why comparing a man to others ruins relationships

In family life, the psychological state of women, attention, and care toward them are often put in first place. However, the inner world of men—who are viewed in society as strong, robust, and resilient to any trials—and their need for affection are often overlooked.

Famous Uzbek blogger, media personality, and content creator in the fields of family relationships, personal development, and psychology Rano Muminova passionately shared her thoughts on her social media page about men's psychology and the formula for family happiness. She emphasized that although men are naturally robust, their hearts also get hurt and are in need of warmth.

"Silence equal to a cry": How do men overcome pain?

The blogger drew attention to the fundamental psychological differences between women and men in accepting difficulties and expressing emotions:

The weight of inner experiences: "We often talk about how a woman needs attention. But in fact, men need affection even more than women. They have hearts too," Muminova notes;

Swallowing the pain: When their hearts are shattered or mental pressure increases, men cannot relieve themselves by crying and pouring out their grief like women do;

Rebellion in silence: In difficult moments, a man often maintains a silence equal to a cry, swallowing all the burden and pain entirely on his own.

The most dangerous habit: Avoid comparisons

The main factor that destroys the family and extinguishes a man's sense of industriousness and responsibility is comparing him to others:

Destructive words: Sometimes thoughtless remarks such as "You can't do anything" or "So-and-so's husband bought her a car/house" trample a man's pride;

Inviting negative outcomes: Constantly looking at a husband with suspicion and expressing dissatisfaction ultimately leads to him actually becoming incapable of doing anything;

Responsibility lies with the woman: The fading of a man's inner strength and failures in the family are often caused by inappropriate reproaches from the woman.

Inspiration and wisdom: Inspire in proportion to greatness

Preserving relationships and elevating a man's status in life directly depend on the environment at home: