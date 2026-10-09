Couple attempting to sell their newborn for 12 million soums sentenced in Kashkadarya

In Nishon district of Kashkadarya region, a woman born in 2008 and her husband were tried for attempting to sell their newborn baby for 12 million soums. This was reported by the "Daryo" publication.

According to court materials, the woman became pregnant before meeting the man. In 2025, she met this man. Later, when the man learned about the woman's pregnancy, he agreed to marry her. However, the man's mother opposed this relationship. After that, the couple began living in a rented house in Karshi.

On November 13, 2025, the woman gave birth to a baby girl in Tashkent. Two months later, she returned to Nishon district with her baby. But the man's mother refused to accept the child.

According to the investigation, following financial difficulties, the proposal to sell the baby was made. The man told an acquaintance that he would give the child for a thousand dollars. After law enforcement agencies received a tip, an undercover operation was conducted.

On March 19, the couple was detained while attempting to sell the baby for 12 million soums.

According to the court verdict, the man was sentenced to seven years and the woman to three years and six months of imprisonment. The infant was placed in the No. 2 small-scale children's home in Karshi.