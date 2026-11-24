In China, an official who collaborated with a foreign intelligence service and leaked state secrets abroad has been sentenced to death. The individual, identified only by the surname Ma, transmitted over 100 pieces of intelligence, 35 of which were later classified as state secrets. He received over 1 million yuan, approximately $150,000, for these services.

This was reported by an official news channel associated with China's National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets. Reuters also covered the information but noted that it could not independently verify the details of the incident.

How did the Chinese official fall into the intelligence trap?

According to the official report, Ma met a foreign intelligence representative while performing his duties abroad. He regularly met with an individual known by the alias "Kailin" under the pretext of learning the Chinese language.

The relationship, which initially began as casual conversation, shifted over time to questions regarding political and classified information. Later, "Kailin" introduced him to another person, who threatened to report the official to the Chinese government for his previous disclosure of classified information.

Following this, Ma agreed to cooperate with foreign intelligence. A contract outlining terms of confidentiality and loyalty was signed. The official was paid regularly and provided with a special laptop for receiving and sending data.

Transmitted over 100 pieces of information abroad

Even after returning to China, Ma continued his espionage activities. He extracted necessary information from classified documents he had access to through his official duties and sent them abroad in the evenings via special internet platforms.

The official report states that he transmitted a total of over 100 pieces of intelligence. 35 of them were subsequently classified as state secrets.

For this activity, the official received over 1 million yuan. In current calculations, this is equivalent to approximately $150,000 USD.

What sentence was imposed on the official?

A court in China sentenced the official, identified by the surname Ma, to death. A decision was also made to confiscate all of his personal property.

However, key details of the case have not been disclosed. Specifically, it was not revealed which government agency the official worked for, which foreign intelligence service he collaborated with, or when and where the trial took place.

Most importantly, there is no official information on whether the sentence has been carried out. Therefore, it can currently be said that the official has been sentenced to death, but there is no confirmation that the execution has taken place.

Reuters also stated that it could not independently verify the report disseminated by Chinese official sources.

Why did this news cause a major discussion in China?

The report about this incident was widely circulated in state media. On the morning of November 23, it became one of the most discussed topics on the Chinese social network Weibo.

In recent years, China's state secret protection agencies have been issuing regular warnings via social media about the methods used by foreign intelligence services to recruit officials for cooperation.

In this case, it is said that methods of establishing trust, offering financial incentives, and subsequently applying pressure through threats were used.

This incident showed that the issues of protecting state secrets and countering foreign intelligence activities have once again moved to the forefront in China.