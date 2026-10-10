“Metsenat” project allocates 10 million soums in grants to 100 talented students

As part of the "Metsenat" charity project aimed at supporting talented youth in financial need, the results of the long-awaited "Independence-35" educational grant have been officially announced. According to the competition results, 100 talented students across the republic will receive financial assistance of 10 million soums each, totaling 1 billion soums, to cover their tuition fees.

Notably, female students significantly lead among this year's grant winners: 67 girls and 33 boys were selected.

15 thousand applicants and strict selection criteria

Interest and competition for the project were unprecedentedly high:

Large influx: A total of 15,290 applications were submitted to participate in the grant, with over 150 students competing for each slot;

Transparent selection principles: The commission did not limit itself to grades alone when selecting winners — students' academic performance, social vulnerability of their families, disability or loss of a breadwinner, as well as their civic engagement and scientific achievements were specifically evaluated;

Targeted support: The main idea of the project is to extend a helping hand to needy youth who are thirsty for knowledge, have potential, but cannot afford tuition fees.

Among which fields were the grant funds distributed?

The distribution of the 100 selected students by field clearly reflects the demand for specialists in the country:

Economics and finance: 26 students;

Philology and linguistics: 25 students;

Medicine: 13 students;

Jurisprudence (law): 13 students;

Technology, information technology (IT) and engineering: 6 students;

Social and political sciences: 6 students;

Pedagogy: 5 students;

Natural and exact sciences: 3 students;

Agriculture and biotechnology: 3 students.

Strategic partnership with the advanced youth ecosystem

The "Independence-35" educational grant is being implemented in integration with the largest and most effective projects of the Youth Affairs Agency:

Partner platforms: The initiative was implemented based on agreements with popular national educational and innovation projects such as "Ibrat farzandlari", UzChess, "Mutolaa", "Ustoz AI", UzCombinator, and "Ko‘mak";

List of winners: The official list containing the full names and higher education institutions of the 100 students who won the 10 million soum contract grant has been made public on the "Metsenat" system platforms.

This 1 billion soum investment in education will serve to further strengthen the confidence in the future for hundreds of talented students who rely on their own strength and knowledge.